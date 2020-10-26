Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Stock Position in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,461 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.15% of Wabtec worth $17,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Wabtec in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wabtec by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wabtec by 30.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Wabtec during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Wabtec during the third quarter worth about $261,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $3,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,747.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAB opened at $62.06 on Monday. Wabtec Co. has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $81.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.02.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Wabtec’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WAB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Wabtec from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Wabtec from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Wabtec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.89.

Wabtec Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

