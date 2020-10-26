Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Price Wealth LLC

Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $60.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.80. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

