Price Wealth LLC Boosts Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 601.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 50,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 19,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 772.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,975,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.30.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $76.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.00. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.