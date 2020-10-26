Price Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 75.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 15.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 117.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.36.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $142.38 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The stock has a market cap of $136.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.07 and a 200-day moving average of $153.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

