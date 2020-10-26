Price Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,906 Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 63.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,161,674 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 46.5% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,830,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141,778 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 271.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,321,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,555 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 93.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth approximately $28,918,000. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

NYSE:CCL opened at $15.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.96. Carnival Co. & Plc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $51.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.39 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

