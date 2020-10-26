AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,471,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,046,736,000 after purchasing an additional 117,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,499,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,919,000 after purchasing an additional 367,737 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 80.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,301 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,449,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,211,000 after purchasing an additional 169,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 366.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $65.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.04.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,062 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,599 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.