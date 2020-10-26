Price Wealth LLC Buys 460 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 851.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 18,027.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.68.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $412,098.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,856.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $112.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.99. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $116.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.