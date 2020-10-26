Harbour Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,138 Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Visa by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.62.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,367,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE V opened at $198.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $384.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

