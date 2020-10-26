Price Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $334.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $360.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.10. The firm has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 16,106 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total value of $5,535,632.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,723,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.94.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.