Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,966,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,738,000 after purchasing an additional 684,114 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $45.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $192,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 and have sold 31,750 shares valued at $1,520,393. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

