Price Wealth LLC Invests $29,000 in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGM opened at $23.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $289.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,230.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock worth $1,129,321. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

