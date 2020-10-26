Price Wealth LLC Buys 59 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,336,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $943,593,000 after buying an additional 96,524 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,479,000 after buying an additional 75,308 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,809,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,860,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 49.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,361,000 after buying an additional 922,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,739,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,392,000 after buying an additional 54,917 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total value of $1,516,902.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,884,619. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.80.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $232.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $165.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.50. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $236.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.