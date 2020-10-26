Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Raised by Price Wealth LLC

Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 497.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 382,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 90,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 40,527 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7,242.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 51,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 373,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258,852.97. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Smith acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 182.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

