Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,235,468,000 after buying an additional 75,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after buying an additional 3,223,089 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,386,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,542,000 after buying an additional 281,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after buying an additional 649,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $34.16 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

