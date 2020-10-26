Copeland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $999,994.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,815,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $111.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.35. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $149.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

