Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $121.16 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $139.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.79 and a 200-day moving average of $107.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

