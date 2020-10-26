Chatham Capital Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MRK opened at $79.83 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.