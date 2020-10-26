Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Trimmed by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 51.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,972 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,060,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,734,000 after acquiring an additional 292,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,813,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,992,000 after acquiring an additional 87,735 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,753,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,776,000 after acquiring an additional 133,081 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,133,000 after acquiring an additional 682,256 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.47.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $50.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.47. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.62 per share, with a total value of $60,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

