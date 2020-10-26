Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $844,000 Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,306,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,264,770,000 after purchasing an additional 439,227 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,572,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,624,000 after purchasing an additional 81,716 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,503,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,866,000 after buying an additional 158,743 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 156.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,239,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,186,000 after buying an additional 756,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,255,000 after buying an additional 97,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

In other news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $12,421,726.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,855,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $5,227,358.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,946,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 245,220 shares of company stock valued at $46,148,114 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $189.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $195.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

