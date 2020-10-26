CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $88,000 Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 4,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 5,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE URI opened at $188.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $203.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.40 and its 200-day moving average is $153.20.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

