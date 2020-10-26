Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BofA Securities raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,661.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,148.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WST opened at $281.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $303.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.11.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

