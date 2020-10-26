Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 243.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 495.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $39.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

