AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,525 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Exelon by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,480,498 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $232,844,000 after buying an additional 3,014,390 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Exelon by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,032,394 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $182,626,000 after buying an additional 2,259,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,269,967,000 after buying an additional 1,606,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,017,256 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,649,796,000 after buying an additional 920,086 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Exelon by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,416,776 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $160,285,000 after buying an additional 816,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

EXC opened at $42.20 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

