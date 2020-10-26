AMG National Trust Bank Has $413,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCF National Bank raised its position in CSX by 9.0% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in CSX by 17.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth about $1,339,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth about $1,313,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in CSX by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $81.29 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $84.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.41.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Stephens raised shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.48.

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

