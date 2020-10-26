CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 215 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Celanese were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $503,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 8.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 58,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 18.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Celanese by 15.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after buying an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Celanese by 11.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,184.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.32.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $120.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.32 and a 200 day moving average of $94.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

