Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 430.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 122.2% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 254.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 361.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

TWTR opened at $50.44 on Monday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $50.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $336,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $428,457.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,595. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

