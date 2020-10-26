CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $97,000 Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

NYSE:TER opened at $92.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $93.44.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,437,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 10,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $953,810.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,776,639.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,321 shares of company stock worth $6,460,943. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.