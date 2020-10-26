Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,174,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,218,000 after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Xylem by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,976,000 after buying an additional 281,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Xylem by 19.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,497,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,601,000 after buying an additional 240,978 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,075,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,841,000 after buying an additional 354,020 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 176.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 934,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,636,000 after buying an additional 596,250 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $91.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.94. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

In related news, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,872,865.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 6,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $515,641.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,941.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,008 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

