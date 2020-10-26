Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 53.6% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 52.1% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $41.97 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.68.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

