Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 53 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $963,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in NVR by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NVR. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,668.25.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,135 shares in the company, valued at $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,205.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4,137.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,568.48. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,530.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $56.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 223.9 EPS for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.