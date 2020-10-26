Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 77.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 35,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 15,573 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the second quarter worth $256,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the second quarter worth $995,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 1,643.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in W W Grainger in the second quarter valued at $1,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on W W Grainger from $429.00 to $399.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on W W Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W W Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.21.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,378 shares of company stock worth $30,634,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $361.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.62. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $392.52.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

