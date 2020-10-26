CVR Energy (CVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect CVR Energy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. CVR Energy has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.94.

CVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.