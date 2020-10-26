CVR Energy (CVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect CVR Energy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CVR Energy stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. CVR Energy has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.94.
CVR Energy Company Profile
CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.
