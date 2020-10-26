Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NVR by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,120,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,601 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,666,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR stock opened at $4,205.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,137.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,568.48. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,530.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $56.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 223.9 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,668.25.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total transaction of $7,936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,135 shares in the company, valued at $12,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

