NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $385,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4,360.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 202.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 169.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $63.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.85. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $66.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.