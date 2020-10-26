ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 6.3% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

ABMD stock opened at $281.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.10, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.17. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $319.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.50.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.12 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ABIOMED news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total value of $30,912,000.00. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total transaction of $233,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,760 shares in the company, valued at $58,579,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,750 shares of company stock worth $31,752,813. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. OTR Global upgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.40.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

