World Asset Management Inc Acquires New Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $3,051,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $128,729.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,729.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $703,530.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,250 shares of company stock valued at $11,052,338 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $77.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $86.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.70 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.93.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

