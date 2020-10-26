Copeland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,141 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after acquiring an additional 212,240 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 305,797 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,422,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,646,000 after acquiring an additional 172,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,794,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,414,060,000 after acquiring an additional 39,532 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,336 shares of company stock worth $11,893,276 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $330.60 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $335.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

