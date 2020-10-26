Eagle Global Advisors LLC Invests $523,000 in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure in the second quarter worth about $21,411,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Novocure by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 885,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,510,000 after acquiring an additional 262,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Novocure by 838.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 223,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after acquiring an additional 199,621 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in Novocure by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 341,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,268,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Novocure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,047,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $123.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,031.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.73. Novocure Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.08.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Novocure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Novocure from $89.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 341 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $26,048.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Uri Weinberg sold 15,250 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $1,576,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,462.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,661,901 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

