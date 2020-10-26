Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 84,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,934 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 860,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 139,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM during the 1st quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE IHIT opened at $7.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

About INVESCO HIGH IN/COM

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

