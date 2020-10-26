Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 361.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LQD opened at $134.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.45. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.95 and a 12 month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

