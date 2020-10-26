Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Dollar General by 12.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Dollar General by 13.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 151,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,029 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 5.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Dollar General by 29.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 659,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,636,000 after purchasing an additional 150,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $215.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $224.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.27.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $7,450,006.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

