Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $439,000 Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,986,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $747,735,000 after buying an additional 87,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,781,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,355,000 after buying an additional 662,858 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,517,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,631 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,483,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,521,000 after purchasing an additional 338,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,419,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,866,000 after purchasing an additional 92,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

NYSE BCE opened at $42.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $49.26.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.