Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $545,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,079 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.62.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $104.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.87. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $105.50.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

