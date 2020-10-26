Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 4,057 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKNG opened at $42.74 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.11.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Stephens started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.48.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

