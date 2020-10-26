Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 30,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,825,000 after acquiring an additional 70,424 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 145.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 149.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $308.43 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

