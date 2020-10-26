Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 86.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,572,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672,342 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,775,156,000 after purchasing an additional 263,538 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,501,000 after purchasing an additional 212,586 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 6,598.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,693 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,282,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $993,535,000 after buying an additional 71,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $488.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $487.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total transaction of $299,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.10, for a total transaction of $4,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,499,768. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.10.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

