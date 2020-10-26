Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,690,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,312 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,221,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,886,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $38.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.16. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

