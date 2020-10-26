Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 137 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $434,521,000 after buying an additional 343,350 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 455.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $64,429,000 after buying an additional 230,065 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,999,000 after buying an additional 216,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 229,007 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $52,596,000 after buying an additional 129,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 739.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 104,394 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $23,976,000 after buying an additional 91,956 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.32.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $236.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.19 and a 200 day moving average of $233.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.01 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $323,981.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 105,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,713,587.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.33, for a total transaction of $3,051,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 944,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,206,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,756 shares of company stock valued at $18,569,240. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.