Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Twilio by 1,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $306.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.79 and a beta of 1.63. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $341.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total transaction of $16,517,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,801,421. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.04.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

