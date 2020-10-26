Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 17,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 213,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,959,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM opened at $46.32 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.26.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.